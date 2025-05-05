US, Israel delivering strikes on Yemen’s Hodeida — TV

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. The United States and Israel are delivering strikes on the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida, the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the Saudi-based Al Hadath television channel, Israeli warplanes attacked Hodeida’s Red Sea port and adjacent Houthi facilities. At least 12 airstrikes were delivered on the Hodeida governorate on Monday evening, the TV channel’s sources said.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving four people injured. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that they had failed to intercept the missile.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the airport was attacked with the use of a "hypersonic ballistic missile." Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about retaliatory measures.

The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah resumed regular attacks on Israel after the breakdown of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The rebels have repeatedly stated that they are attacking Israeli territory with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Palestinians.