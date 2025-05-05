German Social Democrats, CDU/CSU sign deal to form ruling coalition

BERLIN, May 5. /TASS/. Germany's Social Democratic Party and the conservative bloc between the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union signed a coalition pact 10 weeks after the country held a snap election.

In a ceremony in Berlin, leaders from the three parties put their signatures under a 144-page agreement entitled "Responsibility for Germany." Set to be elected as the new chancellor on Tuesday, CDU leader Friedrich Merz said at the ceremony that the coalition was determined to make progress through reform and investment.

"I am confident that we will succeed in running our country vigorously, consistently and with dignity starting from tomorrow," he said.

Merz needs 316 votes of a total of 630 to win the chancellor’s election. The Social Democrats and the CDU/CSU together have 328 seats in parliament, so no surprises are expected. After the election, Merz, 69, will receive a letter of appointment from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace and return to the Bundestag, where he will be sworn in. The same procedure awaits his cabinet ministers.

On Tuesday evening - six months after the collapse of the previous coalition - the new government will be able to start work. The ruling alliance of the Social Democratic Party and the CDU/CSU bloc has been given the name the "grand coalition.".