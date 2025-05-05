Iran to give firm response to any aggression — MFA on Israel's threats

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. Tehran will decisively and "with all its might" respond to any aggression by Israel, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, commenting on Jewish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats against Tehran for allegedly participating in the shelling of Ben Gurion Airport by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement.

"We will definitely respond to any aggression with all our might in the most resolute way. Do not doubt it," he emphasized during a press conference. According to Baghaei, Tehran will not concern itself with the source of an attack and will respond in any direction.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was behind the actions of Yemen's Ansar Allah Houthi movement and asserted that Israel would "send a clear message" to Tehran as well.

On the morning of May 4, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported that the military had detected the launch of a missile toward Israeli territory and attempted to intercept it. Later, the Israeli military confirmed that rocket debris had fallen near Ben Gurion Airport. According to a Houthi spokesman, the rebels struck the airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile.