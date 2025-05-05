Russia making efforts to overcome division among Palestinian factions — adviser to Abbas

TUNIS, May 5. /TASS/. Russia is making strides to achieve mutual understanding among Palestinian factions and overcome their division, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Mahmoud al-Habbash, told TASS.

"Russia has hosted several meetings of Palestinian factions aiming at dialogue, reconciliation and bringing an end to the split. However, these efforts have always been blocked by the irreconcilable stance of [the Palestinian radical movement] Hamas and its rejection of national unity," al-Habbash said. "Despite this, Russia continues making every effort to foster mutual understanding on the right foundations – the same principles underpinning the program of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which Russia regards as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," the adviser added.

According to al-Habbash, "Russia understands the national foundations of Palestinian reconciliation, which include a commitment to the legitimacy represented by the PLO, respect for the principles of international law, and the need to unite the Palestinians to achieve the higher interests of the Palestinian people."

The most recent inter-Palestinian meeting aimed at bridging internal divisions was held in Moscow on February 29, 2024. Russia hosted the talks, which brought together delegates from factions within the Palestine Liberation Organization, including Fatah, as well as representatives from the radical groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In total, emissaries from more than ten organizations participated in the discussions.