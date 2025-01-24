Experts examine AZAL plane wreckage, senior official says

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The debris from the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger jet that crashed near Aktau Airport late last month has been analyzed by international experts, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Bozumbayev, who chairs a government ad hoc commission, told a news briefing.

"The plane crash debris is at an airshed in Aktau, it has been examined by international experts, and they will provide their conclusions," the senior Kazakh official said.

The flight recorders have been decoded in Brazil and brought back to Kazakhstan, Bozumbayev said. According to him, the probe in Kazakhstan is being conducted by a team of experts from the republic’s Transport Ministry, who are looking into all aspects of the accident. The Prosecutor General’s Office is running its own criminal investigation.

An AZAL Embraer 190 plane en-route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Russia’s Grozny in Chechnya crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft was carrying five crew members and 62 passengers, including Russian, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz nationals. According to the most recent reports, 38 people, including seven Russians, lost their lives, while 29 others survived the crash.