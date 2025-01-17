Iran to finalize agreements on NPP construction with Russia — president

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran expressed hope at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia that the agreements on NPP (nuclear power plant) construction in Iran will be finalized at the talks at the Kremlin later in the day.

"Our NPP construction agreements is good news. I think that they will be finalized today," he said.

In turn, Putin said that Moscow and Tehran might launch new joint projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy.

Presidents of Russia and Iran are holding talks at the Kremlin, which are expected to be followed by the signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Tehran.