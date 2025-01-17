Release of hostages from Gaza may begin on Sunday, Israeli PM’s office says

TEL AVIV, January 17. /TASS/. The first hostages may return to Israel as early as on Sunday, January 19, provided the Israeli cabinet approves the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

"Subject to the approval of the [Israeli] cabinet and the government, and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, and is expected as early as Sunday," the statement reads.

Originally, the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas was announced on January 15 by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who emphasized the mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo.

However, Israel claimed that Hamas officials had put forward last-minute demands that were unacceptable for the Jewish state, holding up the deal again. On Friday morning, the Israeli security cabinet finally convened to approve the deal. Earlier, Netanyahu insisted that the government would ratify the accord only after "all details have been finalized."