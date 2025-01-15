Ukrainian legislature extends martial law, mobilization to May 9

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian legislature passed bills to extend martial law and military mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days to May 9, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

The bills were submitted by Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday.

Ukraine introduced martial law and general military mobilization on February 24, 2022, extending them several times since then. Amid shortages in military personnel, a law went into effect on May 18, 2024 to tighten mobilization rules. In recent months, mobilization efforts have often sparked violence. As mobilization-age men seek to avoid getting to the battlefield, they try to flee the country in a variety of ways, sometimes at a risk to their lives.