Over 2,500 special economic zones operational in BRICS — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. More than 2,500 special economic zones operating within the BRICS nations, and their collaboration should be intensified, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the BRICS Summit.

"More than two thousand five hundred special economic zones are currently functioning across BRICS," the Russian leader noted.

"We believe it is essential to establish direct connections between the management teams of these zones, which offer preferential and beneficial conditions," Putin emphasized. "This will enable them to share best practices in developing logistical hubs, localizing industrial production, and creating favorable global and competitive conditions for investors," he added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.