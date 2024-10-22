Death toll in Israeli strike on building in Beirut rises to 13

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. The death toll from an Israeli strike on a building in the Jnah neighborhood on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital, near the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, has risen to 13, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported citing the country’s Health Ministry.

According to the agency, at least 57 people were injured in the shelling. Seventeen victims were hospitalized, seven of whom are in serious condition. The ministry reported that the strike caused significant damage to the hospital.

Earlier, Arab media reported that the attack left four people dead and 32 others injured. A source in the local civil defense service told a TASS correspondent that the Israeli army struck a building located in front of the entrance to the hospital.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.