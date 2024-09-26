Israeli army carries out airstrikes on infrastructure on Lebanon's border with Syria

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on infrastructure facilities at a number of sections of the border between Lebanon and Syria, the army press service reported.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted facilities used by Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah "to transfer weapons from Syrian territory." "A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organization used against Israeli civilians," the army said.

An infographic that accompanies the army press office's announcement shows that the strikes targeted several sites along two sections of the Lebanon-Syria border: one in eastern Lebanon and one in the north.

"The IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure," the press service concluded.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Arrows of the North against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, carrying out massive attacks on the Shia group's military installations. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. They were evacuated because of the constant shelling that Hezbollah units have been carrying out since October 8, 2023.