Expert warns of risk of more dangerous Israeli operations after cyberattack on Lebanon

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Israel may resort to even more complex and sophisticated methods of combat operations after the mass explosions of communication facilities in Lebanon, Iranian political scientist and international security specialist, Professor Ruhollah Modabber has told TASS.

"In the near future, we will witness even more sophisticated, large and unexpected operations by Israel, which will not be stopped by any red lines. With the full support of the White House, it has jeopardized the lives of thousands of civilians in the recent cyberattack on Lebanon. Israel enjoys the backing of the US and Britain, so it will continue further destabilization in the Middle East," Modabber believes.

According to the political analyst, the lack of a reaction to the actions of the Jewish state only spurs it to go ahead with the escalation.

"In nine months, we have witnessed Israel's gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip and a massive wave of terror in Lebanon. Now Israel, using technological capabilities, has carried out a cyberattack that has affected a large number of civilians," Modabber added.

The expert noted that "the US, the European troika (Britain, Germany, France - TASS) and Israel have split their responsibilities among themselves: Israel is expanding the scale of military operations and terrorist acts, while the US and the European troika see to it that no one can retaliate against Israel."

The Iranian political analyst thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry for condemning the spate of pager explosions in Lebanon.

"This shows that Russia pursues a policy of realism and supports independent countries, opposing the escalation of tensions. We know that Russia has always been in favor of ending the crisis in Gaza, while the European troika and the US only added oil to the fire of the conflict and fanned tensions. The current situation shows that Russia is pursuing a peace policy. This needs to be talked about, as the admirers of the West and Western ideology-oriented media have been trying to hide the positive nature of the Russian government's policy from the public at large," Modabber noted.

"It is necessary to prevent more crimes by Israel, which today has become a threat to all people: it is killing women and children in the Gaza Strip and carrying out a direct attack on the Lebanese territory. The international community must condemn Israel not just verbally, but in practice. Not through resolutions that the US vetoes," the analyst said. Modabber believes that "after Yemen’s Houthi movement Ansar Allah hit Israeli territory [on Sept. 15] with a hypersonic missile, Israel tried [with the cyberattack on Lebanon] to conceal its vulnerability, and if there is no retaliation for its act of sabotage in Lebanon, it will continue to attack civilians."

Communication devices’ explosions in Lebanon

On September 17 and 18, Lebanon saw numerous explosions of communication devices. On the first day, many pagers detonated almost simultaneously in different parts of the country. According to the Health Ministry, as a result of the incident 12 people, including 2 children, were killed, and 2,800 wounded and taken to hospitals.

The next day, walkie-talkies, phones, and solar and lithium-ion battery-powered devices exploded in various parts of Lebanon. The second attack killed at least 20 people and injured at least 460 others.