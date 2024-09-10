Female students killed, injured in US-UK strike at school in Yemen — report

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Female students of a Yemeni school were killed or injured in the US-UK airstrike at the settlement of Al Janadiya in the Houthi-controlled province of Taiz, says the Houthi-owned Saba news agency.

Previously, the Al Masirah TV channel reported that the Coalition carried out a strike at a school in the village of Al Janadiya approximately 20 km northeast from the administrative center of the province. According to report, two people were killed and five were injured in the attack. The Saba report does not provide an exact number of victims.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against the Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave.

In response, the US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom began to deliver joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines, targeting Houthi missile targets in different provinces of Yemen.