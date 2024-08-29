Gaza death toll since October 7, 2023, exceeds 40,600 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, August 29. /TASS/. At least 40,602 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the report, 93,855 Palestinians have been injured in the enclave. Over the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces in Gaza killed 68 people and injured 77, the Ministry of Health said.

The agency added that many bodies of the dead still remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza, started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria and also launched a ground operation in the enclave.