90% of Gaza population displaces due to hostilities — agency

DUBAI, August 23. /TASS/. Nearly 90% of the Gaza Strip population have been displaced since the beginning of Israel’s operation in the area in October 2023, the Palestinian WAFA news agency said, citing data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

According to WAFA, Gaza residents are currently concentrated on a territory, which accounts for a tenths of the enclave’s entire area. The agency cited the Gaza health ministry’s data that more than 133,000 Palestinians have been either killed or wounded due to Israel’s aggression, with most of the casualties being children and women. Apart from that, more than 10,000 people are reported missing amid the large-scale destruction and famine.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.