MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Colombian mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Ukrainian servicemen in order to free their fellow mercenary who was thrown into a pit after refusing to storm Russian positions in Chasov Yar, Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny reported.

"A Latin American mercenary named Felipe was tied up and thrown into the pit. His compatriots, saving a friend from reckoning and inevitable death, attacked their Ukrainian 'comrades,'" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The reporter pointed out that the footage of Colombian mercenaries storming Ukrainian trenches was found by Russian servicemen in one of the eliminated mercenaries' phones.