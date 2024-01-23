Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump is confident that he would be able to prevent a Third World War if he is re-elected to another term in the White House in November’s US election.

"I will prevent World War III," Trump said, addressing his supporters in the bellwether state of New Hampshire, which holds the first-in-the-nation Republican primary on January 23.

The former US chief executive also stated that he would manage to achieve a settlement of the horrific conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that had he been US president in early 2022 the armed conflict would never have started.

According to Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip. Earlier, Trump labeled incumbent US President Joe Biden as the worst president in American history.

The US will hold its 60th quadrennial presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Biden officially launched his campaign to seek a second term in the White House on April 25, 2023. Trump announced his own comeback re-election bid in November 2022.