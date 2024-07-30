US unable to compete with Russia, China alone — report

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. Washington is unable to compete with Moscow and Beijing alone, the US Commission on the National Defense Strategy said in a report published by the RAND Corporation think tank (recognized as undesirable in Russia).

"The United States cannot compete with China, Russia, and their partners alone - and certainly cannot win a war that way," the report reads.

The commission highlighted the need for the US to strengthen its allies. "Alliances are not a panacea, but the US force structure should account for the forces and commitments from US allies," the report notes.

According to the document, the Russia-China partnership "has only deepened and broadened" recently. "This new alignment of nations opposed to US interests creates a real risk, if not likelihood, that conflict anywhere could become a multi-theater or global war," the report adds.