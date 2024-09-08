Top Spanish diplomat says Venezuelan opposition figure Gonzalez on his way to country

MADRID, September 8. /TASS/. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has confirmed information circulating in the media that former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia has left Venezuela and is heading to Spain.

"Edmundo Gonzalez, at his request, is flying to Spain on a Spanish Air Force plane," the top diplomat wrote on his X page. He also added that the Spanish government is "committed to respecting the political rights and physical integrity of all Venezuelans."

Earlier, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on her Instagram page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities) that former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia had left the country after requesting political asylum in Spain. The vice president said the opposition figure's departure was preceded by contacts between Venezuelan and Spanish authorities. She added that "in accordance with international law, Caracas granted the necessary security certificate [for Gonzalez Urrutia to leave Venezuela] for the sake of tranquility and political peace in the country."

Earlier, a Venezuelan court has granted a request for an arrest warrant for Gonzalez, a former opposition candidate in the presidential election, who is suspected of attempting to embezzle the powers of the electoral commission.

On July 28, elections of the head of state were held in Venezuela. According to the ballot of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, with almost 97% of the protocols proceeded, Nicolas Maduro was supported by 51.95% of the vote. Maduro's main rival, far-right candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, was favored by 43.18% of the electorate. One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the day of the vote that Gonzalez's team would not accept his defeat. The next day, protests and riots broke out in the center of Caracas. According to Venezuelan authorities, more than 2,200 people were arrested for arson and other crimes.