FBI identifies suspect in Trump rally shooting — CNN journalist

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in the shooting at a rally of former President Donald Trump as a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, CNN journalist Abby Philip reported.

"The FBI has identified the suspect. Name not being released yet, but his sources say the suspect is a 20-year old man from Pennsylvania," she wrote on the X social network.

There was a shooting at a rally of Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to the recent reports, he is safe, the injury was minor - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The Associated Press reported that authorities are investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump. The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which is set to open on Monday and is expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, will not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.