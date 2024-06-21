Israel attacks three Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 21. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets violated Lebanon’s airspace and delivered missile strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in border areas.

According to the Al Manar television channel, the Israeli planes attacked a military facility in the western part of the settlement of Meis al-Jebel, which has been bombed several times in recent days. Two more raids targeted the settlements of Talusa and al-Teibi. Casualties among Hezbollah fighters are reported.

Since the beginning of the military escalation on the Israeli-Lebanese border in October 2023, Hezbollah’s losses have exceeded 360 people. The death toll from air raids among civilinas has reached 96.