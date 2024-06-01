Israel ready to continue talks on releasing hostages with Hamas — embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Israel has confirmed its resolve to continue negotiations with Hamas toward releasing hostages, Deputy Israeli Ambassador to Russia Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov told TASS.

"The negotiations are ongoing, and the Israeli government is making every effort to release hostages as soon as possible," she said, when asked about whether the recent strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on a refugee camp in Rafah had affected the talks.

"We very much hope that Alexander Trufanov and all remaining hostages will be added to the list of the hostages released," the Israeli diplomat said.