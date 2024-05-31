President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa plans to participate in SPIEF

HARARE, May 31. /TASS/. President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Deputy Head of the Zimbabwean President's Press Service George Charamba told TASS.

"The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will take part in the international economic forum in St. Petersburg," Charamba said, adding that Mnangagwa will lead a delegation that will also include the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava and the Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 5 to 8.