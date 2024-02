CHISINAU, February 15. /TASS/. The head of the Interpol office in Moldova, Viorel Tentiu, said Russia had turned down the country’s request for opposition figurehead Ilan Sor.

"Today I got a letter from Russian colleagues, confirming Sor’s presence in Russia. But Moscow refuses to extradite him to Moldova," Tentiu said the country’s TV-8 channel.

In his words, Moscow said that Interpol should not interfere into "political, military, religious or ethnic affairs.".