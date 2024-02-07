American media celebrity Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin for two hours, US blogger says

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson has already interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, American blogger and reporter Alex Jones asserted.

In a video published on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Jones claimed that Carlson will publish the interview, which lasts two hours, very soon. "Tucker Carlson tries to stop WW3 in a history-making interview with Putin," the blogger asserted.

Earlier, Carlson said that he would interview Putin soon. He noted that he had paid for his trip to Moscow himself and that anyone can watch "the entire thing shot live to tape and unedited" on his website. His announcement has been viewed more than 60 million times.

The US journalist arrived in Russia at the end of last week. In September 2023, he said that he tried to interview Putin, but was barred from doing so by US authorities.

Putin’s most recent interview given to a Western journalist was in October 2021 when he spoke with Hadley Gamble, an Abu Dhabi-based anchorwoman for US television channel CNBC, on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.