US launches strike against Houthi ground drones in Yemen

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. The US military on Monday launched a new strike on the territory of Yemen, targeting the surface drones of the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) reported.

"On February 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sanaa time (12:30 p.m. GMT), US Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV). US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the command said in a statement posted on its X page.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the military operation in the Palestinian enclave is stopped. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces launched strikes using aircraft, ships and submarines against Yemeni rebel movement targets in a number of cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. US President Joe Biden said that the strike was carried out in response to unprecedented attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea and was defensive. The targets included missile sites, UAVs and Houthis' radar stations.

On February 4, the USCENTCOM reported conducting yet another series of strikes on Yemen, with the targets of the attacks being five cruise missiles launched by the rebel Houthis of the Ansar Allah movement. On February 3, American and British Forces struck 36 Houthi-affiliated targets.