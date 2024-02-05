US conducts strike on Houthis’ cruise missiles in Yemen — statement

NEW YORK, February 5. /TASS/. The US military has carried out another series of strikes on Yemen, which targeted five cruise missiles belonging to the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, the US Central Command said in a statement on X.

"On February 4, at approximately 5:30 a.m. (Sana’a time), US Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi land-attack cruise missile. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., US forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the statement reads.

On February 3, the US and the UK carried out strikes on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen. Australia, Bahrain, the UK, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the US said in a joint statement released by the Pentagon that the attack "specifically targeted sites associated with the Houthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, and radars."

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships with ties to Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was halted. Since mid-November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea.