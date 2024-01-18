Iran calls Pakistan’s strikes 'unacceptable, disproportionate'

DUBAI, January 18. /TASS/. The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterized the Pakistani strikes on Iranian territory as unacceptable and disproportionate.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns Pakistan’s disproportionate and unacceptable actions," the Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

On January 16, Tasnim reported that Iranian forces carried out a strike on two bases of the Jaysh al-Zolm terror group on Pakistani territory. Pakistan condemned the strike, calling it a violation of national airspace that can cause serious consequences. Two children were reported killed in the strike.

Later, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced a counter-terrorist operation, striking extremist shelters in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province of Iran. According to regional authorities, ten people were killed in the attack, including four children.