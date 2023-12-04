IDF nearly achieves goals of ground operation in northern Gaza Strip — army general

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is close to achieving the goals of the ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, IDF Armored Corps Commander Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim told Israel Army Radio.

"The military task in the northern Gaza Strip is almost complete. This is a complex, difficult and long war, but we have succeeded in ensuring the ability of the ground forces to maneuver deep inside the territory," the general said.

According to him, "the IDF is beginning to expand the ground maneuver to other parts of the Gaza Strip in order to topple the Hamas terrorist group." In addition, the military's actions are also aimed at "creating conditions for the return of hostages" held by radicals in the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 200 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.