Nearly 7,000 rockets fired from Gaza against Israel in 2 weeks – IDF

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. Over 6,900 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip against Israel during a fortnight of Palestinian-Israeli conflict aggravation, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"6,900+ rockets fired from Gaza at Israel (450+ failed launches inside Gaza)," the press service said. More than 1,400 people were killed, over 4,600 were wounded, and more than 200 hostages were taken [all figures are on the territory of Israel - TASS].

Over 1,000 Hamas fighters were neutralized, IDF said.