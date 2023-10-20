Israel confirms release of two women held as hostages in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Israel has officially confirmed the release of two women who were kept as hostages in the Gaza Strip by supporters of the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, a mother and daughter who were held by Hamas, have been released today. The two women were taken hostage by Hamas in a deadly attack on the kibbutz of Nahal Oz," he said.

The release of the two women was also confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.