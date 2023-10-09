Kadyrov Mosque damaged in shelling of Israeli town of Abu Ghosh

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The mosque named after Akhmad Kadyrov in the Israeli town of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem has been damaged as a result of rocket fire from the Palestinian side, the press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on its Russian-language Telegram channel.

"A direct hit by a rocket from Hamas terrorists hit the Akhmad Kadyrov Mosque near Jerusalem," it said, posting a photo that shows smoke rising over the mosque.

Abu Ghosh is located a 15-minute drive from Jerusalem. The town is inhabited by ethnic Chechens. According to researchers, Chechens settled there more than 400 years ago.

The Akhmad-Haji Kadyrov Mosque in Abu Ghosh, one of the largest mosques on Israeli territory, was opened in 2014. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov took part in the ceremony to unveil the mosque. It can hold about 3,000 people and has four 50-meter-high minarets and a golden dome.

The decision to build the mosque was made at the request of local ethnic Chechen residents. Simultaneously, Akhmad-Haji Kadyrov Street, where the mosque sits, was reconstructed. The construction was carried out with the assistance of the Chechen leader and the regional public foundation named after Akhmad Kadyrov.