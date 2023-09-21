Riyadh will have to get nuclear weapons if Tehran develops them — Crown Prince

DUBAI, September 21. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia will have to get nuclear weapons if Iran ever manages to get them, Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud told Fox News.

When asked what will happen if Iran develops nuclear weapons, the prince said: "If they get one, we have to get one, for security reasons and the balance of power in the Middle East. But we don't want to see that." At the same time, the crown prince emphasized his negative view of some countries' desire to acquire nuclear weapons. "That's a bad move," he said. "If you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world."

On March 10, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies within two months. Relations between Riyadh and Tehran escalated in March 2015 with the start of the Saudi-led coalition's military operation in Yemen against the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement. Following attacks on the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad in January 2016 by crowds of protesters angered by Riyadh's execution of Shiite preacher Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, the country severed diplomatic ties with Iran.