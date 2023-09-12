US may supply long-range missiles armed with cluster bombs to Ukraine — Reuters

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The US administration is close to approving the shipment of long-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the news agency, Washington may send to Kiev either Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles armed with cluster bombs, but the decision "is not final and could still fall through," the sources said.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration "has for months struggled with a decision on ATACMS, fearing their shipment would be perceived as an overly aggressive move against Russia.".