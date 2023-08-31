UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. There is no sign of the Ukrainian conflict ending currently in sight, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"Hope never ends, but I would of course be lying if I would say that I believe we are seeing in the immediate horizon a possibility of peace in Ukraine," he noted.

"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," the UN chief added, when asked if any breakthroughs in terms of the Ukraine issue could be expected at the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly set to take place on September 19-25.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the country’s delegation at the event.