US authorities urge Americans to leave Belarus as Lithuania closes border checkpoints

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The US Department of State has urged US citizens to immediately leave Belarus, according to a statement published on the website of the US embassy in Minsk after Lithuania moved to close several border crossings on the border with Belarus.

"US citizens in Belarus should depart immediately. Consider departing via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia, or by plane. US citizens are not permitted to enter Poland overland from Belarus," the statement reads.

On August 18, Lithuania suspended the operation of two out of six road checkpoints on the border with Belarus, citing the geopolitical situation and threats to national security. Minsk slammed Vilnius’ actions as another unfriendly step. According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, over 685,000 residents from Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have used the right of visa-free entry to Belarus since 2022, most of them being Lithuanian nationals.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Minsk would respond to Lithuania’s move to close border checkpoints in a calm, responsible and pragmatic manner.