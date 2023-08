RABAT, August 13. /TASS/. A delegation of religious leaders from Nigeria, who arrived in Niger on a mediation mission on Saturday, met with rebel leader Abdourahmane Tchiani in the country’s capital Niamey.

The meeting with Tchiani, who heads the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), was held behind closed doors.

CNSP members and the head of Niger’s transitional government, Ali Lamine Zeine, were also present at the talks.