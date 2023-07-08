GCC ministerial meeting with Russia to be held in Moscow July 10

DUBAI, July 8. /TASS/. The sixth ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will take place in Moscow on July 10, the GCC Secretariat said in a statement on Saturday.

"GCC Secretary General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi has confirmed that the sixth ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue with the Russian Federation will be held in Moscow on Monday, July 10," the statement said.

According to Al-Budaiwi, the meeting will be aimed at forging ties between Russia and the Gulf nations. At the meeting, the parties plan to focus on international and regional cooperation issues.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was founded in 1981, is a regional organization of six countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Its main goals are political coordination and economic integration among the member states, as well as cooperation to ensure regional security and defense in the Gulf.