Peace treaty between Baku, Yerevan should reflect post-war realities — Azerbaijani leader

BAKU, June 23. /TASS/. Any peace agreement reached by Baku and Yerevan should take into account post-war realities, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

"This peace treaty must be signed on the basis of the norms and principles of international law. And this peace treaty should take into account post-war realities," the Azertac news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Aliyev, both Baku and Yerevan need this peace treaty. He recalled that Armenia had recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. "These statements must also be on paper and Armenia must sign them. Lasting peace in the South Caucasus can be established only this way," he added.

Other important conditions for peace, according to the Azerbaijani leader, are the withdrawal of Armenian armed units from Nagorno-Karabakh and the opening of the Zangezur corridor which would link Nakhivichan with the rest of the country, as well as connect Turkey with Nakhichivan, Azerbaijan and Central Asian states across the Caspian Sea.