German president receives Zelensky in Berlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s is holding a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after arriving in Berlin overnight, according to footage broadcast by N-TV television.

Zelensky’s itinerary is being kept secret. His visit to Germany, which is happening from May 13-14, was earlier reported only unofficially.

He is expected to receive the 2023 Charlemagne Prize in the city of Aachen in western Germany later on Sunday.

The German cabinet said on Saturday the country will send Ukraine 2.7 billion euros worth of armaments over the next few months.