Turkish opposition wants to maintain relations with Russia, favors NATO enlargement

ANKARA, May 12./TASS/. Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger to incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Friday that if he wins the presidential election he will not break friendly relations with Russia, will push for a new peace initiative on Ukraine and will support NATO’s enlargement.

"We want to maintain our relations, we don't want to break our friendly relations but we will not allow interference in our internal matters," he said in an interview with Reuters, referring to his own allegations about Russia spreading fake news about the presidential candidates ahead of Sunday’s election.

Kilicdaroglu reiterated that Turkey has close economic ties with Russia, signaling that he would pursue a delicate balance in foreign policy with regard to relations with Moscow.

"We would pursue a peace-oriented foreign policy that prioritizes Turkey's national interest. Our priority our national interests and to act in line with the modern world," he told Reuters.

Kilicdaroglu also said he would push for another peace initiative between Russia and Ukraine if he becomes president. "It is very important for us, and for the whole world, if we succeed to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. But we should make it clear that we do not find it right for any country to occupy another country," he went on to say.

He said "of course" when asked whether he would support NATO’s enlargement if he won the election. "NATO is not only solely a military organization in 21st century, it is also an organization that defends democracy. We will maintain our relations with NATO within the same framework as we had in the past," Kilicdaroglu said.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are slated for May 14. A candidate must secure at least 50% of the vote to win the race. If this fails to happen, a runoff election will be held on May 28.