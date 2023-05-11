Events in Ukraine led to destruction of European security order, says German president

BERLIN, May 11. /TASS/. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told rbb radio that the current events in Ukraine have led to the long-term destruction of the European security order.

"Unfortunately, this European security order no longer exists," Steinmeier said, adding that the only reason for this is what is now happening in Ukraine. "And not everyone wants to hear my prognosis for the near future," he pointed out. According to the German president, even an end to the conflict in Ukraine will not mean a return to the old security philosophy. "A new situation will emerge in which Europe, on the one hand, and Russia, on the other, will primarily defend themselves against each other," Steinmeier noted.

The president pointed out that the philosophy of common security would cease to be a common concept in the long run.