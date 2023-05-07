Eight persons died as a result of shooting in Texas — TV

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. Eight individuals were shot dead in a shopping center in Allen, Texas, CNN TV channel reports, citing the police.

Police officers that were near the center on a different call heard firing and killed the attacker, the TV channel said. Six victims out of eight died on the crime scene and two more on their way to a hospital.

The incident occurred in the Allen Premium Outlets, the Fox News channel said. An individual inside the building alleged he had heard about thirty shots.

Seven more victims were hospitalized with different severity levels.