France, Germany seek greater engagement with China in situation around Ukraine — Macron

PARIS, March 24. /TASS/. France and Germany believe it’s necessary to seek a greater engagement with China in the situation around Ukraine "to put pressure on Russia," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We share the view with him, which is to try to achieve as much engagement with China in putting pressure on Russia in order to convince it not to use chemical and nuclear weapons, but at the same time to do everything to stop the conflict and return to the negotiating table," he said at a news conference in Brussels ahead of his upcoming trip to China.

Macron added that during his visit to China in April, he will be accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.