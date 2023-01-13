Trade turnover between Russia, China up 29.3% in 2022 to record $190 bln, says customs

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3% in 2022 compared with the previous year to $190.27 bln, hitting a fresh all-time high, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Friday.

China’s exports to Russia rose by 12.8% in the reporting period to $76.12 bln, while imports from Russia climbed by 43.4% to $114.15 bln.

Russia’s surplus amounted to $38 bln in 2022, up more than three-fold compared with 2021. Trade turnover between the two countries equaled $17.8 bln last December, roughly 3% less than in November.

In 2021, trade turnover between Russia and China gained 35.8% to $146.88 bln.