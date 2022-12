KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. An air alert was announced on the night of Saturday in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev, according to the data of the official resource for alerting the population.

According to Zerkalo Nedeli, explosions are heard in the city of Zaporozhye.

On Friday, the air raid siren was active in Kiev and most regions in the east, south and center of Ukraine.