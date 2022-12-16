Russia records 8,451 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,451 over the past day to 21,701,321, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

A day earlier, 7,833 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 38 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,386 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,131 over the past day versus 1,692 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,278,905, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,098 over the past day versus 1,024 a day earlier, reaching 1,812,977.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,393 over the past day, reaching 21,096,061, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 7,539 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 392,891, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 57 COVID-19 deaths were registered.