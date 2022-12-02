Russian embassy in Kabul steps up security after attack on Pakistani mission

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Kabul said on Friday it is keeping a close eye on the situation after the attack on Pakistan’s diplomatic mission and is taking measures to step up its security.

"We are closely watching the situation. The embassy’s security has been enhanced. Measures are being taken to ensure security. We are in close cooperation with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) law enforcement agencies," an embassy spokesman told TASS.

Geo TV reported earlier in the day that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul had been attacked by unidentified persons who tried to kill Ambassador Ubaid Nizamani. According to the television channel, an embassy security officer received two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on the ambassador and called for an immediate probe. Following the incident, Pakistan temporarily recalled its ambassador and some of the embassy employees.

On September 5, an explosive device was detonated near the entrance to the Russian embassy’s consular department, killing two embassy employees.