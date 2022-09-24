Armed Forces of Ukraine shell Lugansk People's Republic four times over day

LUGANSK, September. 24 /TASS/. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shelled the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) four times over the past day from the US HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the LPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to war crimes of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, on September 23, four shellings were recorded by the armed formations of Ukraine," the mission's telegram channel said in a statement.

It was specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 24 shells from the HIMARS MLRS.