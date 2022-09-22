Biden and Macron reaffirm support for Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at a meeting in New York reaffirmed support for Ukraine and discussed issues related to Iran and China, the White House press office reported.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed efforts to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as our ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges posed by China," the statement said.